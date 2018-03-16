Tomorrow’s televised NCL game reversed – and three fixtures postponed

The Division One match in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League tomorrow between Featherstone Lions and Lock Lane has been switched to Lock Lane, because of an unfit pitch at the Millpond.
The game will kick off at 4.00pm.
Meanwhile, three fixtures – at Shaw Cross Sharks, Hull Dockers and Gateshead Storm, where Leigh Miners Rangers, Leigh East and Oldham St Anne’s were to have been the respective visitors – have been postponed, again because of unfit grounds.
It is feared that more of tomorrow’s matches could fall victim to adverse weather conditions.
TotalRL.com will advise as and when further postponements are announced.
The weekend’s fixtures in the NCL are, currently:
Saturday 17 March 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Hunslet Club Parkside v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Siddal v Rochdale Mayfield
Wath Brow Hornets v Underbank Rangers
West Hull v Myton Warriors
Wigan St Patrick’s v Egremont Rangers
DIVISION ONE
Bradford Dudley Hill v Oulton Raiders
Featherstone Lions v Lock Lane – now at Lock Lane, 4.00pm
Shaw Cross Sharks v Leigh Miners Rangers – postponed
Skirlaugh v York Acorn
Thornhill Trojans v Milford Marlins
DIVISION TWO
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Drighlington
East Leeds v Crosfields
Hull Dockers v Leigh East – postponed
Hunslet Warriors v Askam
Saddleworth Rangers v West Bowling
Wigan St Jude’s v Stanningley
DIVISION THREE
Clock Face Miners v Dewsbury Celtic
Eastmoor Dragons v Waterhead Warriors
Gateshead Storm v Oldham St Anne’s – postponed
Salford City Roosters v Millom
Woolston Rovers v Beverley