Tomorrow’s televised NCL game reversed – and three fixtures postponed

The Division One match in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League tomorrow between Featherstone Lions and Lock Lane has been switched to Lock Lane, because of an unfit pitch at the Millpond.

The game will kick off at 4.00pm.

Meanwhile, three fixtures – at Shaw Cross Sharks, Hull Dockers and Gateshead Storm, where Leigh Miners Rangers, Leigh East and Oldham St Anne’s were to have been the respective visitors – have been postponed, again because of unfit grounds.

It is feared that more of tomorrow’s matches could fall victim to adverse weather conditions.

TotalRL.com will advise as and when further postponements are announced.

The weekend’s fixtures in the NCL are, currently:

Saturday 17 March 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Hunslet Club Parkside v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Siddal v Rochdale Mayfield

Wath Brow Hornets v Underbank Rangers

West Hull v Myton Warriors

Wigan St Patrick’s v Egremont Rangers

DIVISION ONE

Bradford Dudley Hill v Oulton Raiders

Featherstone Lions v Lock Lane – now at Lock Lane, 4.00pm

Shaw Cross Sharks v Leigh Miners Rangers – postponed

Skirlaugh v York Acorn

Thornhill Trojans v Milford Marlins

DIVISION TWO

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Drighlington

East Leeds v Crosfields

Hull Dockers v Leigh East – postponed

Hunslet Warriors v Askam

Saddleworth Rangers v West Bowling

Wigan St Jude’s v Stanningley

DIVISION THREE

Clock Face Miners v Dewsbury Celtic

Eastmoor Dragons v Waterhead Warriors

Gateshead Storm v Oldham St Anne’s – postponed

Salford City Roosters v Millom

Woolston Rovers v Beverley