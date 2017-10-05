Tonga name squad for 2017 World Cup.. and it’s very impressive!

Parramatta forward Manu Ma’u, Warriors’ winger David Fusitu’a and Roosters’ prop Sio Siua Taukeiaho will also play for Tonga.

Taumalolo yesterday pledged his allegiance to Tonga for the tournament that starts later this month and will now be joined in the squad by a host of high-profile NRL stars.

Fifita joined Taumalolo this morning after advising Australian coach Mal Meninga he wished to switch to Tonga, while Taukeiaho, Fusitu’a and Ma’u also advised New Zealand they would commit to Tonga.

The five big names are joined in the 24-man squad by former Kangaroos Michael Jennings and Daniel Tupou.

Other players to note include Titans’ centre Konrad Hurrell, Tigers’ half Tuimoala Lolohea, former Storm grand final winner Sika Manu and current Salford winger Manu Vatuvei.

“The Tongan Rugby League is very pleased with the squad we have been able to assemble, and when you see names like Taumalolo, Fifita, Taukeiaho, Ma’u, Hopoate, Jennings and Tupou in the team, you can understand why,” said Tongan head coach Kristian Woolf.

“We have been drawn in a very strong group that includes the might of New Zealand, traditional neighbours and foes Samoa, and previous Four Nations participants Scotland.