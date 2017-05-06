Tonga score late try to defeat Fiji

68 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Tonga scored a late try to seal a thrilling 26-24 victory over Fiji in the second of today’s Pacific Test matches at Campbelltown Stadium.

Manu Vatuvei and Leilani Latu both touched down to give Tonga a 10-0 lead before Fiji hit back with two tries of their own from Village Kikau and James Storer.

Daniel Tupou responded for the Tongans before Ben Nakubuwai scored the final try of the first half to give Fiji an 18-14 lead at the break.

The Tongans reclaimed the lead on 59 minutes through Mosese Suli, with Hingano adding the conversion.

In a seesawing game the Fijians were back in from on 65 minutes when Daniel Saifiti touched down, with Koriosau converting.

But in a thrilling finish Leilani Latu scored under the posts after some enterprising play from the Tongans, and Hingano’s conversion sealed victory for the Tongans.

MATE MA’ TONGA: 1 William Hopoate, 2 Manu Vatuvei, 3 Brenko Lee, 4 Mosese Suli, 5 Daniel Tupou, 6 Tuimoala Lolohea, 7 Mafoa’aeata Hingano, 8 Leilani Latu, 9 Siliva Havili, 10 Addin Fonua-Blake, 11 Felise Kaufusi, 12 Tony Williams, 13 Joe Ofahengaue, 14 Sione Katoa, 15 Patrick Kaufusi, 16 Leivaha Pulu, 17 Siosaia Vave

Tries: Vatuvei, Latu, Tupou, Suli, Latu; Goals: Lolohea, Hingano 2

FIJI: 1 Kevin Naiqama, 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Waqa Blake, 4 Taane Milne, 5 Marcelo Montoya, 6 Sitiveni Moceidreke, 7 Henry Raiwalui, 8 Daniel Saifiti, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Kane Evans, 11 Viliame Kikau, 12 Erevonu Tuicaumatalevu Kamikamica, 13 Korbin Sims, 14 James Storer, 15 Jacob Saifiti, 16 Eloni Vunakece, 17 Petero Benjamin Nakubuwai.

Tries: Kikau, Storer, Nakubuwai, Saifiti; Goals: Koroisau 4

