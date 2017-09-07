Tony Smith unconcerned by Michael Maguire rumours at Warrington

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves coach Tony Smith has insisted that he’s unconcerned about rumours linking recently-sacked South Sydney coach Michael Maguire with his job for 2018.

Reports in Australia had suggested that Maguire had fielded an offer from the Wolves to become their new coach next year – but sources at the club told League Express this week that those reports are inaccurate.

Regardless, Smith inevitably fielded questions on the issue during his weekly media briefing on Wednesday, and he told TotalRL that as far as he is concerned, nothing has changed regarding his role.

“Not at all,” Smith said when asked if he was concerned.

“The only time I hear about it is when a reporter mentions it – it makes no difference to me as I don’t read the press. I’m employed by Warrington and it changes nothing.”

When asked if he had been given assurances by the Wolves’ board about whether he would be in charge next year, Smith was equally insistent he would be coach.

“I’m under contract for next year,” he said.

“I’ve got the utmost respect for Simon (Moran, owner) and the rest of the board. I’ve got no reason to think anything otherwise (than he will be in charge).”

Smith’s Wolves side face Leigh on Saturday afternoon – and Smith revealed he will be without in-form centre Ryan Atkins for the rest of the season.

“He’s been playing with a hernia for the last few months now,” Smith revealed.

“Ryan will now most likely be operated on this Friday and that’s him done for the year – but he’s been outstanding for us.” There is a boost however, as Smith will welcome back Harvey Livett, Mike Cooper and Joe Westerman for the game.