Toovey not giving up on Bradford survival

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Geoff Toovey watched Bradford finally make it to zero points, and insisted “anything’s achievable” in their quest to escape the Championship relegation zone.

The Bulls ended a nine-match losing streak to overcome Oldham 47-12, ending a two-month wait to get to zero points.

Despite still being 10 points adrift of safety with 11 games to play, Toovey believes his side can produce a great escape.

“Anything’s achievable,” he said.

“But it’s a very tough task being in the position.

“We had a lot of players leave the club due to the situation at the beginning of the year, starting on minus 12 was another thing and then someone thought it was a good idea to play Hull KR three times so the odds are against us.

“But we are willing to accept the challenge and I think we are capable of getting there. “Yes, it will be difficult, but we believe now we’re at zero it is possible.”

Toovey saved praise for Ethan Ryan, the free-scoring youngster who bagged four tries in the contest.

“Ethan’s got a lot to work on his game,” he said.

“He’s a good finisher of tries. He sometimes, I think, makes them more spectacular for the crowd than he has to, which is sometimes a bit of a coach killer. But he’s a great entertainer and the crowd loves him.”

A full report is in the new League Express, in stores now or online at totalrl.com/le.