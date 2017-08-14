Toovey remains non-commital on Bradford future

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Geoff Toovey reiterated that his Bradford Bulls future has yet to be decided.

The former Manly Sea Eagles chief has yet to commit his future to the Bulls beyond the end of the season, having hastily agreed to coach the club during 2017.

Bradford, who moved off zero points on Sunday with a victory over Oldham Roughyeds, have already been relegated to League 1 after failing to overturn the 12 point penalty issued after the previous entity of the club was liquidated.

In the new edition of League Express, Toovey discussed the Bulls’ plans moving forward, however he admitted those plans may not involve him at the helm.

When asked if his future was sorted, Toovey said: “Not at this stage.

“I’m really committed to this year and I was hoping we could get off the bottom where we were situated but that hasn’t been the case. It has been an enjoyable year and like the players I am looking to finish on a high, but I don’t know exactly where or what I’ll be doing this year.”

