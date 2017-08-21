Toovey still uncertain on Bradford future

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls coach Geoff Toovey says he has not made a decision on his future amid speculation linking him with the Gold Coast Titans job in Australia.

Toovey’s name has been extensively mentioned in the media Down Under regarding a move to Gold Coast Titans, which will only be fuelled further following Neil Henry’s departure.

The former Manly coach has not made any commitment to the Bulls beyond this season, having seen his official time in charge delayed significantly by visa issues.

And Toovey says he still has “many things to weigh up”.

The Bulls coach said: “From day one, when Andrew (Chalmers) and Graham (Lowe) initially rang me, I was coming for a year.

“They wanted me to commit for quite a while longer!

“I’m a realist – I said I’d see one year out but I didn’t expect to be in this situation.

“I thought we’d kick on and do the job, but we’ve fallen short.

“There are many things to weigh up, including personal stuff back home.”

Toovey has, however, backed the Bulls to bounce back from the disappointment of being relegated to League One next season.

He added: “I’m a Rugby League tragic.

“I want to see the game prosper everywhere, whether it be junior level, Super League or in between.

“I’m not a very good loser.

“I don’t like losing and will not walk away from anything, but I’ve lots of things to weigh up.

“The owners are very committed and the fans should have great hope, because this is a hiccup.”