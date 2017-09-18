Toovey still undecided on Bradford future

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Geoff Toovey has admitted his Bradford future has yet to be resolved as he continues to weigh up his options.

The Bulls head coach has yet to commit to the club ahead of their League 1 campaign and confirmed he is considering a number of options ahead of 2018.

Toovey, whose one-year contract with the club will expire shortly, has openly admitted that his future at the club has been undecided since relegation to League 1 was confirmed last month.

Speculation has seen the 48-year-old linked with a number of jobs in the last month, including the vacant positions at NRL side Gold Coast Titans and a role on the New South Wales coaching staff. More recently, the Australian is understood to have shown interest in the role at Warrington Wolves which will be available once Tony Smith departs at the end of the season.

“The quicker I do it the better for everyone,” Toovey said on his decision to stay or go at the end of the season.

“I’m still weighing up some options and hopefully it won’t be too far away.

“It’s like any player or person in any particular place. I love the place here and it’s been fantastic for me. It’s been a great experience.

“But still, there are other factors as well so I have to weight them up carefully.

“There’s no timeframe, but I’m very aware that the quicker everyone knows where they’re going the better.”

Meanwhile, it’s believed the Bulls have received several expressions of interest about the coaching role as Toovey continues to consider his future.

TotalRL understands the current Wakefield Trinity assistant, Lee Gilmour, is keeping a close eye on developments at Provident Stadium.

It’s believed that Gilmour will leave his role with the Super League club at the end of the season and is keen to secure a senior coaching position moving forward.

Lee Greenwood, who has impressed during his time at League 1 club Gloucestershire All Golds, has also been linked with the post. Although the former Halifax and Huddersfield winger is understood to be interested in the job, there has not been any contact between himself and the club at this stage.

Glenn Morrison, a former favourite at Bradford during his playing days, has also been linked with the job.

Should Toovey have coached the Bulls for the final time, he went out in style as Bradford hammered Rochdale 72-16 to end a dismal season on a high.