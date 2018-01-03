Our Top 10 Significant Moments of 2017

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

This is the final part of a three-part series in which we look back at what we believe are the 30 most significant moments in Rugby League in 2017. League Express editor MARTYN SADLER has picked out the significant moments we’ll all remember about the 2017 season, ranking them in their order of importance as he sees it. This week he looks at the most significant moments of the year, from 10 to 1.