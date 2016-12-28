TOP FIVE OF 2016: TotalRL’s most popular articles of the year

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Hull KR winger prompted plenty of debate and conversation in the days leading up to the Million Pound Game earlier this year when he slammed the concept, calling it a “disgrace”.

“I think the concept is a disgrace, to be honest,” he said. “On Sunday morning there will be a group of people without a job, that’s the top and bottom of it – and I’m not just talking about playing staff.

“At the end of the game there’s nothing to celebrate – as if you’re on the winning side you’re faced with a bunch of people that you respect who you play a tough sport against numerous times a season who will be out of a job. Or if you’re on the losing side you’re out of a job yourself. It’s something that needs looking at.”

The Robins lost the game to Salford in dramatic fashion, suffering relegation to the Championship.

Wigan coach Shaun Wane caused plenty of controversy earlier this year when he accused them of influencing the disciplinary process which resulted in Taulima Tautai being banned by the RFL.

Tautai was given a two-match ban which was eventually cut in half for a cannonball tackle during a meeting between the two sides in July, but Wane said that he was upset with comments made from Leeds about the tackle Tautai was charged with.

“Some of the comments from Leeds after the game – and before the match review panel – massively influenced everything,” he said. “Which I think is really poor and disappointing. Not only (Brian), I’ve got Leeds players running to the referee (in protest). If that’s the way we’re going, I feel sorry for our game.”

Given how England ended up performing in the Four Nations, perhaps Wayne Bennett should have given our man Garry Schofield a call!

Schoey attracted plenty of attention to his preferred 17 for the Four Nations this year – when he picked a number of players who ultimately missed out: including Leeds half-back Jordan Lilley. Want to see who Schoey picked in full? Click the link above.

Given how things have panned out with Denny Solomona since this article went on our website in April, the winger playing for Samoa may not have been the worst option around!

The now-former Castleford winger told us exclusively earlier this year that playing for Samoa would have been a “big thing” for him, saying: “I’d love to play for Samoa. It would be a big thing for my family and me as well. I think Samoa would be great for me and it would make my grandparents proud, and that would be main thing. Later on, maybe I’d represent New Zealand as well.”

As we know, things didn’t quite work out that way.

Just in case you needed a reminder that TotalRL was the place to come for exclusive transfer stories online.. this one, our most popular article of the year, was shared by thousands of you.

We broke the news that Zak Hardaker had agreed to join Castleford back in November, shortly before the Tigers confirmed it themselves.

With that in mind, you know where to come in 2017 for your big, breaking stories..!