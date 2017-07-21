Top-four finish would only be the beginning for Wakefield, insists John Kear

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield head of rugby John Kear has insisted Trinity are ready to ‘achieve the unachievable’ this weekend and secure a top-four finish – before saying that could only be the start for the club this season.

Trinity know that victory against St Helens on Sunday will confirm fourth place ahead of the Super 8s – a monumental achievement for a side who were in the Million Pound Game only two seasons ago.

But Kear has said he and coach Chris Chester have been hammering the message into the group that there could still be plenty more to get excited about this year if all goes to plan.

He told TotalRL: “It’s been a great effort by all concerned but this isn’t the end of the road.

“That’s what we’re trying to get across; Round 23 isn’t the end, it’s the beginning and the beginning of some real exciting times. That’s how we’re viewing it.”

There would still be seven more games in the Super 8s for Trinity to secure a play-off place – but Kear refused to play down the importance and significance of finishing fourth ahead of the split.

“They will be raring to go,” he said. “Winning on Sunday would mean a great deal to us because it would get us in that four and looking forward, it would put us in great shape for the play-offs.

“It would give us a chance to achieve what many, many people thought was unachievable at the start of the season. I think anything is achievable now but I’m not going to look too far down the line and getting a good result against St Helens.”

Kear also said that he’s been impressed with how Trinity’s players have applied themselves this week in the build-up to the game.

He said: “It has the feel of a big game. We had a training session this morning and the players were on the money – they were on point big style.

“You saw them train like that and you stood back and thought, ‘wow, these lads are building something special’. I just hope they maintain that intensity because if they play how they’ve trained, it’ll be a good game, believe me.”

And in terms of team news, Trinity have options at their disposal.

“James Hasson is registered and available to play,” Kear said. “Reece Lyne has served his suspension so he’s available and Danny Kirmond is back after six weeks out so he’s like a new player.”