Toronto announce major sponsorship deal

Toronto Wolfpack have confirmed a lucrative sponsorship deal with Canadian airline Air Transat.

The three-year sponsorship will see Air Transat become the Toronto Wolfpack’s official airline partner, with the airline providing round trip flights for all visiting clubs and additional flights as needed each season.

Lesley Kane, Air Transat Director of Sales said “Air Transat is proud and thrilled to be associated with the Toronto Wolfpack as its partner airline and official sponsor of North America’s first professional rugby team.

“This agreement will allow us to promote Air Transat in the UK and Canada while supporting the professional sports team’s debut in Toronto. We look forward to welcoming fans on board our regular flights between Manchester and Toronto.”

Eric Perez, CEO of the Toronto Wolfpack commented: “The partnership with Air Transat is a great opportunity for our club to align ourselves with a premier airline. This will prove to be very positive for not only the Wolfpack, and Air Transat, but the fans as well. We look forward to being able to offer them affordable and exciting packages to travel to see the Wolfpack and our opponents in action on both sides of the Atlantic.”