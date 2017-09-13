Toronto confirm double swoop

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto Wolfpack have confirmed the signings of Ashton Sims and Salford forward Olsi Krasniqi for the 2018 season.

The duo become the club’s first official signings ahead of their maiden season in the Championship after they both agreed to drop down a division to join the Canadian club.

Sims’ arrival has been heavily speculated for months, with League Express exclsuively revealing Toronto’s interest in the Fiji international back in May.

The 32-year-old has spent the last three years with Warrington, playing in the 2016 Grand Final defeat to Wigan. He spent his domestic playing days in the NRL before that, representing St George, Brisbane and North Queensland.

Internationally he has represented Fiji, playing in their successful 2013 World Cup campaign that saw them reach the semi-finals.

Krasniqi, who was born in Albania, has become the club’s first official signing

The 25-year-old made a name for himself at London before making the move to the Red Devils, where he has been a regular during their current campaign.

“I signed because being a part of the Wolfpack journey is hugely appealing to me and I’m really looking forward to joining the Wolfpack and hopefully helping create some more history with a push to Super League,” Krasniqi said.

Brain Noble, the Wolfpack’s Director of Rugby, said: “We have been monitoring Olsi’s progress for some time and we feel he will bring great value to the team with his significant experience in Super League, his strength and power both in attack and defence and his ability to play in numerous positions in The Pack.

“He is coming off a big season with Salford Red Devils and we expect Olsi to continue to develop further with the Wolfpack as he has his best years in front of him in the game.”

Confirmation of Krasniqi’s arrival is expected to be followed by the confirmation of further additions. Ashton Sims, Josh McCrone and Dave Taylor have all been linked with a move to the club.