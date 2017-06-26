Toronto chase Huddersfield star Ukuma Ta’ai

15 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto Wolfpack have set their sights on Huddersfield Giants ace Ukuma Ta’ai.

A contract has been tabled by the Wolfpack to the Tongan international, who is now deciding whether to remain at the Giants or join the ambitious Canadian club, according to League Express.

Ta’ai is the latest high-profile name to attract attention from the ambitious Wolfpack, with deals for Warrington Wolves forward Ashton Sims and St George Illawarra Dragons halfback Josh McCrone understood to be almost finalised.

He has been one of the Giants’ most reliable players over the past three seasons, making 73 consecutive appearances for the club before that streak ended earlier this season when he suffered a back injury.

He joined the Giants in 2013, with the club winning the League Leaders’ Shield during his first season with the club.

