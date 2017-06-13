Toronto close in on St George halfback Josh McCrone

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto Wolfpack are closing in on the signing of St George Illawarra star Josh McCrone.

The Wolfpack have been in negotiations to lure the 30-year-old star to the club for 2018, and a deal to bring the halfback to the club could be finalised in the next number of weeks.

His addition will be another huge piece of business for the ambitious Canadian club, with McCrone an ever-present during St George’s impressive NRL campaign.

His partnership with England halfback Gareth Widdop has earned high praise throughout the season, with the Dragons currently fourth in the NRL.

He started his career at Canberra in 2009 and subsequently joined the Dragons ahead of the 2016 campaign.

The latest revelation further reasserts Toronto’s ambition ahead of their seemingly inevitable promotion to the Championship next year.

Buy League Express today for the full story.