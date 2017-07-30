Toronto fall to first ever defeat at hands of York

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

York City Knights created history by condemning Toronto Wolfpack to their first ever league defeat with a 26-16 victory.

Jake Butler-Fleming put York in front on his Knights debut before Liam Harris pounced on a loose ball to double the lead.

Ryan Brierley was sinbinned and Harris scooted over for his second just before half time to give the hosts an 18-0 lead.

Brierley returned from the sinbin to bring Toronto onto the board and Bob Beswick brought the Wolfpack to within a score just five minutes after the restart, with Connor Robinson responding with a penalty goal.

Craig Hall brought the Canadians to within four points but Jack Bussey became the second player from Paul Rowley’s side to be yellow-carded.

And their indiscipline proved to be costly as Robinson crossed and converted his own try to seal a historic victory for York.

York: 1 Ashley Robson, 3 Neville Morrison, 17 Bradley Hey, 35 Jake Butler-Flemming, 2 David Foggion-Johnston, 31 Liam Harris, 34 Connor Robinson, 16 Ronan Dixon, 29 Will Jubb, 28 Kieran Moran, 30 Zeus Silk, 11 Joe Batchelor, 13 Tim Spears; Subs: 10 Chris Siddons, 19 James Haynes, 20 Adam Robinson, 25 Joe Porter.

Tries: Butler-Fleming, Harris 2, Robinson; Goals: Robinson 5.

Toronto: 1 Quentin Laulu-Togagae, 2 Johnny Pownall, 3 Greg Worthington, 4 Craig Hall, 5 Liam Kay, 6 Blake Wallace, 27 Ryan Brierley, 29 Jacob Emmet, 9 Robert Beswick, 21 Adam Sidlow, 17 Richard Whitling, 12 James Laithwaite, 13 Jack Bussey; Subs: 7 Rhys Jack, 8 Fuifui Moimoi, 16 Shaun Pick, 19 Steve Crossley.

Tries: Brierley, Beswick, Hall; Goals: Hall 2.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.