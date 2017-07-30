Toronto fall to first ever defeat at hands of York

Michael Hale
By Michael Hale July 30, 2017 16:54

Toronto fall to first ever defeat at hands of York

York City Knights created history by condemning Toronto Wolfpack to their first ever league defeat with a 26-16 victory.

Jake Butler-Fleming put York in front on his Knights debut before Liam Harris pounced on a loose ball to double the lead.

Ryan Brierley was sinbinned and Harris scooted over for his second just before half time to give the hosts an 18-0 lead.

Brierley returned from the sinbin to bring Toronto onto the board and Bob Beswick brought the Wolfpack to within a score just five minutes after the restart, with Connor Robinson responding with a penalty goal.

Craig Hall brought the Canadians to within four points but Jack Bussey became the second player from Paul Rowley’s side to be yellow-carded.

And their indiscipline proved to be costly as Robinson crossed and converted his own try to seal a historic victory for York.

York: 1 Ashley Robson, 3 Neville Morrison, 17 Bradley Hey, 35 Jake Butler-Flemming, 2 David Foggion-Johnston, 31 Liam Harris, 34 Connor Robinson, 16 Ronan Dixon, 29 Will Jubb, 28 Kieran Moran, 30 Zeus Silk, 11 Joe Batchelor, 13 Tim Spears; Subs: 10 Chris Siddons, 19 James Haynes, 20 Adam Robinson, 25 Joe Porter.

Tries: Butler-Fleming, Harris 2, Robinson; Goals: Robinson 5.

Toronto: 1 Quentin Laulu-Togagae, 2 Johnny Pownall, 3 Greg Worthington, 4 Craig Hall, 5 Liam Kay, 6 Blake Wallace, 27 Ryan Brierley, 29 Jacob Emmet, 9 Robert Beswick, 21 Adam Sidlow, 17 Richard Whitling, 12 James Laithwaite, 13 Jack Bussey; Subs: 7 Rhys Jack, 8 Fuifui Moimoi, 16 Shaun Pick, 19 Steve Crossley.

Tries: Brierley, Beswick, Hall; Goals: Hall 2.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express. 

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Michael Hale
By Michael Hale July 30, 2017 16:54
Ad
Ad