Toronto hand Rowley new three-year deal

Toronto Wolfpack head coach Paul Rowley has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

TotalRL can exclusively reveal the 42-year-old has been rewarded for the club’s fantastic maiden season, with assistant Simon Finnigan also signing a new contract.

Rowley oversaw the club’s landmark year on the field, in which they cruised to the League 1 title, losing just one game on the way.

The Wolfpack are expected to challenge again in the Championship this season, with Rowley’s new contract a reflection of the club’s faith in the former Leigh head coach and his handling of the club’s unique challenges.

Rowley has also developed a strong relationship with the club’s support base in Canada, with crowds increasing throughout the season, which culminated with a crowd of 8,546 for their final game of the 2017 season with Doncaster.

As a player, Rowley had spells at Halifax, Huddersfield and Leigh before becoming the Centurions’ head coach in 2008. He subsequently left the club on the eve of the 2016 season, before becoming Toronto’s first ever head coach.