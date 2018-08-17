Toronto in for Wilkin

Toronto Wolfpack are understood to be among the clubs that have offered Jon Wilkin a deal for 2019.

Wilkin confirmed his exit from St Helens last week having spent the last 16 seasons with the club. However, the 34-year-old has admitted he is keen to play on another year despite leaving the current league leaders.

It’s believed the Wolfpack are one of a handful of clubs that would be keen for him to continue his career with them. They have put a contract on the table with a view to him joining them in 2019.

Toronto have yet to make a signing for next season although they have been strongly linked with Cronulla Sharks centre Ricky Leutele.

Head coach Paul Rowley was asked about recruitment last week and he told League Express that he was content with their business ahead of next year.

“Regardless of which division we’re in next year we’re looking very healthy in terms of numbers recruited,” he said.

“Our reduced salary cap does hamper us and means that we have to have a smaller squad, especially with no youth set-up.”

It’s understood, however, that they face competition to get Wilkin to the club next season.

Wilkin joined St Helens in 2002 and has won two Grand Finals, four Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge.