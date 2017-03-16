Toronto land another broadcasting deal

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto Wolfpack has confirmed that one of the leading Canadian networks, CBC Sports, will broadcast all of the team’s league matches for the 2017 season.

Toronto Wolfpack CEO Eric Perez said: “We are excited to have Canada’s national public broadcaster aboard for our inaugural season. The future of television includes online content and CBC Sports has embraced this by providing an excellent platform for Canadians coast to coast to enjoy programming. We are proud to partner with CBC Sports, where fans can expect some spine-tingling action in 2017.”

“We are pleased to provide coverage of the Toronto Wolfpack’s 2017 season to Canadians through our digital platforms,” said Greg Stremlaw, executive director, CBC Sports, and general manager, Olympics. “This is a thrilling sport and we are looking forward to sharing the game with new and existing audiences across the country.”

The first League 1 match to be broadcast will be the club’s game with Keighley on March 26th.