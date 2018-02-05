Toronto land former Robin Butler-Fleming

Toronto Wolfpack have completed the signing of Jake Butler-Fleming from York City Knights for an undisclosed fee.

TotalRL understands the Wolfpack have paid a five-figure fee for the former Hull Kingston Rovers star, who only joined York ahead of the current season.

The versatile outside-back scored five tries in nine appearances last season for the Robins last year while he also featured for York in their famous win over the Wolfpack.

“We have been monitoring Jake’s progress following his great performance against the Wolfpack earlier in the year and I’d like to thank Jon Flatman and York for reaching an agreement as to the transfer fee, said head coach Paul Rowley.

“From speaking to Jake I know he was really keen to return to full time playing in the Championship, with a chance for promotion back to the Super League.”

York City Knights Chairman, Jon Flatman, added: “York City Knights were informed on Tuesday lunchtime of Toronto’s interest in Jake Butler-Fleming. When an under contract player wants to return to a full-time environment, one which we at this stage are unable to offer, we must ensure that the agreement returns benefits to our club for that loss of player.

“As we progress as a club, we will receive approaches for more players and we will make the decisions based on the benefits to the on and off-field strategic objectives of the club. The recruitment process occurs as an ongoing process and we will strengthen this squad of excellent players as and when the opportunities arise with funds from the transfer fee.”