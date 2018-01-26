Toronto land Hull FC youngster Rawsthorne

40 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto Wolfpack have completed the signing of Hull FC youngster Nick Rawsthorne on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old was granted a release from his contract with the Black and Whites, with the former Halifax youngster keen to pursue regular first-team action.

He is now likely to get that at the Wolfpack, with the versatile back to provide strong competition across the backline.

Rawsthorne made three appearances for Lee Radford’s side last year and scored twice in their defeat at Catalans. Coincidentally, he scored the winning try for Hull in their pre-season victory over Toronto last year, the Wolfpack’s first ever game.

“Nick is a young player who covers all the backline positions. He came through the ranks at Halifax where he showed huge potential and attracted plenty of admirers,” said Paul Rowley.

“I feel Nick has lots of progress in his game and I know how keen he was to join us. Special thanks must go to Hull for their cooperation and speed in pushing this through. The team and I welcome Nick to the Wolfpack.”

Rawsthorne added: “One of the biggest attractions to me was how exciting the club is and the ambition to get to Super League is something I really want to be a part of.

“This season I want to be able to break into the squad as a regular starter. With that I want to be able to help us reach the middle 8s and gain promotion to Super League.”