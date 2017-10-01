Toronto land Warrington ace Westerman for six-figure fee

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto Wolfpack have made their biggest statement of intent yet after signing Warrington forward Joe Westerman on a three-year deal for a fee of £130,000.

Westerman, a former Hull FC and Castleford star, becomes the club’s seventh signing ahead of their Championship campaign as the Wolfpack continue in their quest to reach Super League.

The 27-year-old joined Warrington in 2015 after the Wolves paid £150,000 for the England international from Warrington.

He was under contract at Warrington for the 2018 season, but will now join Paul Rowley’s squad as they prepare for a promotion push next year.

Westerman said: “I was attracted to the club because of what I’m seeing and hearing off players who are already there. It’s a massive club with great support and I think it’s only going to get better and bigger.

“I want to be part of a side that gets the club into Super League where I think it belongs. I’m looking forward to getting started and playing in front of the Wolfpack crowd.”

Director of rugby, Brian Noble, added: “With almost 300 games under Joe’s belt already at the highest levels of the game, this is a real coup for the Wolfpack with Joe’s best years still in front of him.

“The Wolfpack fans are going to love Joe’s powerful running style and fantastic skill set and I just can’t wait for the new season to start to see the mouthwatering prospect of the awesome pack of forwards we are putting together, the strength of the wolf is the pack as they say.”