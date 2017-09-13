Toronto make statement of intent with arrival of quartet

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto Wolfpack have confirmed the signings of Ashton Sims, Dave Taylor, Josh McCrone and Olsi Krasniqi for the 2018 season.

The quartet become the club’s first official signings ahead of their maiden season in the Championship after all four agreed to drop down from the NRL or Super League to join the Canadian club.

Sims’ arrival has been heavily speculated for months, with League Express exclusively revealing Toronto’s interest in the Fiji international back in May.

The 32-year-old has spent the last three years with Warrington, playing in the 2016 Grand Final defeat to Wigan. He spent his domestic playing days in the NRL before that, representing St George, Brisbane and North Queensland.

Internationally he has represented Fiji, playing in their successful 2013 World Cup campaign that saw them reach the semi-finals.

Arguably the most impressive arrival of the four is that of Taylor, the 29-year-old who returns from the NRL just one season since leaving Catalans.

Nicknamed the Coal Train due to his 6’2, 20st frame, Taylor wreaked havoc in Super League with the Dragons before earning a contract with Canberra down under.

He further adds to a high-profile pack of forwards in Toronto, which features the likes of Fui Fui Moi Moi and Ryan Bailey.

Meanwhile, the arrival of McCrone can be considered a huge coup for the Wolfpack, having lured the playmaker from St George Illawarra Dragons.

The 30-year-old has been a regular in the NRL this season, regularly partnering England halfback Gareth Widdop as the Dragons just missed out on the NRL finals. In total, he has amassed over 150 NRL appearances.

Finally, Krasniqi, who was born in Albania, has become the club’s first official signing made a name for himself at London before making the move to the Red Devils, where he has been a regular during their current campaign.