Toronto rubbish Rangi Chase reports

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto Wolfpack have dismissed speculation linking them with a move for Rangi Chase.

The 31-year-old halfback, who has been informed his contract will not be renewed beyond the end of the season at Castleford, was linked with a switch to the Canadian club earlier this week.

Chase has previous connections with the Toronto head coach Paul Rowley, who signed him during his time as Leigh head coach.

However, the club’s director of rugby, Brian Noble, has told TotalRL they are not considering a move for the former England international.

“There’s no truth in it,” he said.

“We have a number of players we’d like to sign, to take part on this exciting adventure, but he’s not one.”

Chase was sent on loan to Widnes Vikings last week for the remainder of the season.