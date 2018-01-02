Toronto set for Portugal training camp

21 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto Wolfpack will fly out to Portugal for a warm-weather training camp as part of their preparations for the 2018 season.

Paul Rowley and his squad will head to Algrave later this month as they continue to build towards their mouthwatering Championship opener against Leigh Centurions in February.

New signings Dave Taylor and Ashton Sims will be among those heading across Europe, after the pair joined up with the Wolfpack for the first time.

Taylor arrived last week while Sims was given an extended break due to his involvement in the World Cup with Fiji, who reached the semi-finals.

The Wolfpack will return to England in time for the pre-season warm-up match with Bradford on January 26th, their only trial run before the start of the season.