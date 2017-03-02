Toronto to show all games coast-to-coast in Canada with new TV deal

Toronto to show all games coast-to-coast in Canada with new TV deal

Toronto Wolfpack’s inaugural season will be broadcast in full, coast-to-coast in Canada, the club have announced.

Toronto struck a deal in November with subscription channel Premier Sports for all their league matches to be shown live in the UK and on Thursday, they announced a similar deal with GameTV.

Wolfpack chief executive Eric Perez said: “This will allow millions of Canadian households the opportunity to tune in and support Canada’s first and only professional rugby league franchise.

“GameTV is positioned to be a powerhouse in Canadian sport and we are excited to be able to be a part of this fantastic platform.”

Toronto, who played their first competitive match against amateurs Siddal last Saturday in the third round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup, launch their League 1 campaign against London Skolars at the New River Stadium on Saturday.

Wolfpack then go to Whitehaven a week later before returning to London to take on the Broncos in the fourth round of the Cup on Friday, March 17.

They play their first home game against Oxford at the Lamport Stadium in Toronto on Saturday, May 6.

GameTV president Anthony Cicione said: “We’re very excited to support the Wolfpack and provide a live, professional, Canadian rugby franchise for all Canadians to watch and support.”

