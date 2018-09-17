Toronto stand down Bussey after biting incident

Toronto Wolfpack have stood down loose forward Jack Bussey after an alleged biting incident during the Wolfpack’s win over Toulouse at the weekend.
Bussey is alleged to have bitten Bastien Ader and faces a lengthy ban from the game if found guilty.
He has returned to the UK with immediate effect.
Toronto Wolfpack can confirm that following this weekend’s game the Club has stood Jack Bussey down from the team camp. He will be returning to the UK with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/6FjkzGCsf0
