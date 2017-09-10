Toronto take first step towards Super League with League 1 title

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto Wolfpack clinched the League 1 title with a 26-2 victory over title rivals Barrow Raiders.

The Canadians, the first trans-Atlantic sports team, lived up to their billing as title favourites by securing a victory over a Barrow side who put up a valiant effort before fading away in the second-half.

7,972 people packed into the Lamport Stadium to watch the Wolfpack secure the title, with the crowd breaking the Wolfpack’s attendance record.

It was far from easy for Paul Rowley’s side, who had to spend prolonged periods in their own half during a first-half in which the Cumbrians more than matched them.

However, Paul Crarey’s side couldn’t make most of the possession and were behind 8-0 at the break, with Quentin Laulu-Togagae scoring the opening try before Craig Hall added a penalty.

Barrow cut the deficit after half-time through a Jamie Dallimore penalty, but the Raiders tired and Toronto clinically capitalised, with Blake Wallace scoring two tries and Richard Whiting scoring another to secure promotion for the ambitious Canadian outfit.

WOLFPACK: Laulu-Togage, Pownall, Hall, Worthington, Kay, Wallace, Jacks, Moi Moi, Beswick, Emmitt, Dixon, Whiting, Bussey. Subs: Sidlow, Penkywicz, Fleming, Wheeler.

RAIDERS: Creswell, Locksam, Wiper, Stack, Harper, Dallimore, Charnock, Bullock, Ashall, Wilkes, Morrow, Crelling, Aspinwall. Subs: Mossop, Toal, Duerden, Walker.