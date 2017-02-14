Toronto to face NCL Champions Siddal in Challenge Cup third round
Toronto Wolfpack will make the trip to Halifax-based NCL Champions Siddal in the third round of the Challenge Cup.
The Canadian club’s first ever fixture in the competition will see them make the 4.5 mile trip from their Brighouse base to take on Siddal, who defeated Pilkington Recs to reach this round of the competition.
Elsewhere, five ties pit League One clubs together, while West Warriors and Haydock will face off in the only all-amateur tie.
Challenge Cup third round draw:
West Hull OR Thatto Heath v Whitehaven
Hemel Stags v London Skolars
Fryston Warriors v Keighley Cougars
Uni of Gloucestershire All Golds v North Wales Crusaders
Newcastle Thunder v Workington Town
Doncaster v Myton Warriors
Siddal v Toronto Wolfpack
Barrow Raiders v Rochdale Mayfield
York City Knights v Egremont Rangers
South Wales Ironmen v Oxford
Hunslet RLFC v Coventry Bears
Wests Warriors v Haydock