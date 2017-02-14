Toronto to face NCL Champions Siddal in Challenge Cup third round

8 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto Wolfpack will make the trip to Halifax-based NCL Champions Siddal in the third round of the Challenge Cup.

The Canadian club’s first ever fixture in the competition will see them make the 4.5 mile trip from their Brighouse base to take on Siddal, who defeated Pilkington Recs to reach this round of the competition.

Elsewhere, five ties pit League One clubs together, while West Warriors and Haydock will face off in the only all-amateur tie.

Challenge Cup third round draw:

West Hull OR Thatto Heath v Whitehaven

Hemel Stags v London Skolars

Fryston Warriors v Keighley Cougars

Uni of Gloucestershire All Golds v North Wales Crusaders

Newcastle Thunder v Workington Town

Doncaster v Myton Warriors

Siddal v Toronto Wolfpack

Barrow Raiders v Rochdale Mayfield

York City Knights v Egremont Rangers

South Wales Ironmen v Oxford

Hunslet RLFC v Coventry Bears

Wests Warriors v Haydock