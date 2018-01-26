Toronto to host Halifax in London

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto Wolfpack’s Championship fixture with Halifax will be played in London.

The Wolfpack have confirmed the game will be played at New River Stadium, the home of League 1 side London Skolars, despite the game initially set to be the club’s first home game of the season.

Instead, Paul Rowley’s side will face Fax at the New River, where the main stand holds a capacity of just over 1,000.

Wolfpack General Manager, Scott Lidbury said: “We have an incredibly loyal fanbase here in Toronto, who supported the team passionately during our inaugural season, and this move has not been taken lightly.

“That said, this fixture gives us the opportunity to further raise the profile of the Wolfpack brand, which is rapidly gaining prominence on both sides of the Atlantic, and to fly our flag in London.

“We will be engaging with a range of sponsors and community partners to create a Canada themed Fanzone alongside a Try Tag Rugby Tournament at what we expect to be a sell-out event.

“Our aim is to create a Festival of Rugby in London, which appeals to rugby fans of all ages, and supports our long-term vision that the world is a better place with more rugby balls in kids hands.”

Rowley added: “London has a strong Canadian expat community and we would like to reach out to them. I know when we played London previously we had a significant following and outnumbered the London Skolars support base.”

Fans who have already purchased a season ticket for the season will be compensated, while the Wolfpack have confirmed that the game will be one of three official supporter trips during 2018.

“I know there are plans in place to give our season ticket holders free tickets for another game in Toronto, so they can bring along friends and family,” Rowley added.