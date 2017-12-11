Toronto and Toulouse to play at Magic Weekend

90 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto Wolfpack will play Toulouse Olympique at next year’s Magic Weekend.

The two teams will clash at St James’ Park in what will be the first ever Championship fixture to take place at the Super League event after Super League clubs approved the decision to add a seventh fixture to the weekend.

The Wolfpack were due to host the French side in Toronto that weekend, but have relinquished their home advantage in order for the game to be staged in Newcastle.

It means Magic Weekend will feature seven matches for the first time since 2014 when 14 clubs were in Super League.

