Toronto’s home clash with Halifax to be played in England

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto’s Championship fixture with Halifax will not be played in Canada.

Halifax have confirmed that they received notice that the fixture would be played within England instead.

The fixture, scheduled on April 28th, was due to be Toronto’s first home match of the season.

However, the Wolfpack will now remain in England for an additional week to face Richard Marshall’s side before travelling to Toronto to play Swinton Lions.

Toronto will then travel back to England to play in the Challenge Cup, on the basis they’re still in the competition, before playing at the Magic Weekend and Summer Bash against Toulouse and Leigh respectively.

In a statement, Halifax said: “We appreciate that this may come as a disappointment to some Fax Fans who were excited about the prospect of a trip across the Atlantic but this has not been our decision to make.”

The Wolfpack have yet to comment.