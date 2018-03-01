Totalrl.com’s sponsorship of RL Back Chat ready to roll

TotalRL.com’s sponsorship of the Rugby League Back Chat series of discussion programmes will begin this evening at 6.00pm on the Freesports TV, which can be found at Channel 95 on Freeview or 424 on the Sky platform.

The hour-long programme will be repeated at 3.30pm and 10.30pm on Friday and it will be presented on the Totalrl.com website from 9.00am on Saturday.

The guests for the first edition of the show are League Express editor Martyn Sadler, Chris Irvine of The Times and Danny Lockwood, the publisher of League Weekly.

The discussion is chaired by Dave Woods, the BBC’s Rugby League correspondent.

Topics covered today include a review of the start of the Super League season at all levels of the game, a look back to the World Club Challenge and the visit of Wigan and Hull FC to Australia, the rise of the London Broncos, England’s forthcoming game in Denver, the apparent dispute between Super League and the Championship and League 1 clubs and the likelihood of the Hearns’ Matchroom Sports organisation getting involved in the promotion of the game.

“I’m delighted that Totalrl.com is sponsoring the show and it’s great to see it on the Freesports channel, where viewers can see the show without having to pay a subscription,” said League Publications Limited Chairman Martyn Sadler.

“Tonight there were several thousand supporters who were heading for a game at Hull Kingston Rovers, but now that it has been postponed I hope they will enjoy watching Back Chat.”

The producer of the show is Paul Davies of PHA Broadcast, and he is delighted that TotalRL.com agreed to sponsor the show.

“We are delighted that TotalRL.com have become the sponsors and have enabled us to make a weekly version of the show,” he said.

“I’m sure that it will be welcomed by Rugby League supporters throughout the country.”