TotalRL and League Express writers offer their Super League 2018 predictions

It’s that time of the year again – the dreaded predictions!

We’ve asked a number of our team to cobble together their final standings for the 2018 Super League to see who will be the closest come the end of the season.

Martyn Sadler – League Express Editor

1. St Helens

2. Wigan Warriors

3. Castleford Tigers

4. Leeds Rhinos

5. Hull FC

6. Warrington Wolves

7. Wakefield Trinity

8. Catalans Dragons

9. Huddersfield Giants

10. Widnes Vikings

11. Salford Red Devils

12. Hull Kingston Rovers

Matthew Shaw – TotalRL Editor

“Both ends of the table are really, really difficult to predict. It pains me putting Widnes at 11th as I think they’re capable of much more, but the competition is so tight this year that it wouldn’t surprise me much at all if they were to finish in the top eight.

“At the top, I really fancy Saints. Justin Holbrook has done a terrific job improving players and in Ben Barba he has a genuine world class player at his disposal.”

1. St Helens

2. Warrington Wolves

3. Castleford Tigers

4. Wigan Warriors

5. Leeds Rhinos

6. Hull FC

7. Wakefield Trinity

8. Huddersfield Giants

9. Salford Red Devils

10. Catalans Dragons

11. Widnes Vikings

12. Hull Kingston Rovers

Aaron Bower – League Express Senior Reporter

“It’s difficult to argue with the reasoning many have for St Helens finishing top. Under Justin Holbrook, the improvements were remarkable and with a fully firing Ben Barba, they are the outright favourites on merit.

“But below them, I see as many as six teams who have a realistic chance of making the four. I feel tough putting Wakefield Trinity as low as seventh, but I honestly see a scenario where at least four or five teams are only split by no more than a couple of wins between them!

“At the bottom, there are a clear five who look in more trouble than the rest. Catalans should improve enough under Steve McNamara to make the eight – but like at the top, it will be incredibly tight in the race to avoid the Qualifiers.”

1. St Helens

2. Castleford Tigers

3. Leeds Rhinos

4. Warrington Wolves

5. Hull FC

6. Wigan Warriors

7. Wakefield Trinity

8. Catalans Dragons

9. Huddersfield Giants

10. Hull KR

11. Widnes Vikings

12. Salford Red Devils

Lorraine Marsden – League Express Assistant Editor

“Under Justin Holbrook in 2017, St Helens seemed to show glimpses of getting back to their best and with a full pre-season to work with the players he could get even more out of them as they hunt for some long awaited silverware.

“Similarly, Ben Barba didn’t get much opportunity to show how good he really is, but if he can hit top form early in the year he could prove to be the x-factor Saints need.

“Sadly, though I can see Hull KR and Widnes struggling at the wrong end of the table and having to rely on results in the qualifiers to remain in Super League.”

1 St Helens

2 Wigan Warriors

3 Leeds Rhinos

4 Castleford Tigers

5 Warrington Wolves

6 Hull FC

7 Wakefield Trinity

8 Huddersfield Giants

9 Salford Red Devils

10 Catalans Dragons

11 Hull KR

12 Widnes Vikings