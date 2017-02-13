TotalRL Power Rankings: February 13th

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Rochdale Hornets

Rochdale fans thought they’d had their moment of glory last week when they went to the top of the Championship.

How wrong they were!

An absolutely stunning victory over Bradford at Odsal was their first in 46 years, and kept them at the top of the Championship for another week.

2. Castleford Tigers

After all the hype, the Tigers could have very easily failed to live up to expectations on Friday when they faced Leigh.

However, they didn’t disappoint and put in a fantastic performance to decimate Leigh on their Super League return.

A great performance earns them second spot in the rankings.

3. Featherstone Rovers

Jon Sharp’s side have done it tough so far this season, but they remain unbeaten.

After edging Halifax in their first game of the campaign, they were pushed even harder by Oldham, who fell agonisingly short of a result as Fev won 8-6.

However, the Rovers remain unbeaten and are in an ideal position early in the season.

4. Catalans Dragons

The majority of ‘experts’ have put them down as bottom four candidates this season.

Not on this evidence.

Warrington were without a number of key players, admittedly, but the Dragons still impressed and perhaps silenced some doubters.

5. Wigan Warriors

In what was their final run out before the World Club Challenge, the Warriors delivered a strong performance against Salford.

They were clinical in the opening 40, and although Salford clawed their way back in, Wigan passed the test.

Roll on Cronulla.

6. Hull Kingston Rovers

Rovers’ road back to Super League remains on track after a good victory over London.

It wasn’t easy, far from it, but Tim Sheens’ side earned the victory and got a strong match that will help them build moving forward.

Next up are table-toppers Rochdale.

7. Huddersfield Giants

The Giants opened the season with a strong victory over Widnes, living up to the hopes of Rick Stone who is keen for a strong start to the year.

With eight clubs not playing this weekend, the Giants could be top of Super League if they beat Salford on Thursday.

8. St Helens

It wasn’t pretty, but Saints got the job done in a scrappy game with Leeds Rhinos.

Keiron Cunningham’s side started the season relatively slow last year, and although they will need to be better than this, they still got a win on the board.

9. Hull FC

Hull left it late, but they won ugly in victory over Wakefield, a trait never bad to possess.

They have been somewhat forgotten by the pundits over the off-season, but this helped them reassert their intentions.

10. London Broncos

The Broncos might have been defeated by Hull Kingston Rovers, but within those 80 minutes they displayed that they are a viable threat to Super League opposition.

London were fantastic and pushed the Robins all the way before eventually succumbing to defeat.

They want to return to the top table, and on this evidence, they have a chance.