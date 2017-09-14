TotalRL Power Rankings – September 13th

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Castleford Tigers (-)

Who else could be top as things stand other than the Tigers? Top last week, they cemented their position at the top of our rankings with another impressive win, this time against West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos – but how will the loss of Luke Gale impact on them.

2. Hull Kingston Rovers (-)

The Robins are a Super League side once again! Tim Sheens’ side got the job done last weekend and got over the line in the Qualifiers with a hard-earned win against Widnes to solidify a top-two place on our rankings. Next up? Catalans on Friday.

3. Wigan Warriors (-)

The Warriors are slowly coming up on the rails. They moved up to third – the position they occupy once again on this week’s rankings – in the Super League table with victory over Hull, and with a fortnight to go, few would back against Wigan making it to the Grand Final once again.

4. Warrington Wolves (+2)

It’s been a difficult week for the Wire, who announced at the end of last week they were parting company with long-term coach Tony Smith. But on the field, they at least secured Super League survival with their fifth straight win in the Qualifiers, this time against Leigh.

5. London Skolars (+5)

What an end to the season it’s been for Jermaine Coleman’s side. They have now won EIGHT games in succession, the latest a hard-fought victory against the All Golds on Sunday afternoon to continue their great run in the League 1 Shield.

6. Leeds Rhinos (-2)

The Rhinos slip down the rankings this week after coming up short against local rivals Castleford – but with second place in the league now secured, Leeds can look forward to the play-offs with confidence.

7. Toronto Wolfpack (+2)

The Wolfpack are on the rise. Last weekend, they secured the League 1 title with victory over Barrow, and there is bound to be a big party across the Atlantic this weekend for Toronto fans.

8. Hull FC (-3)

Hull’s form has been poor since winning the Challenge Cup – but their performances are certainly not a million miles away. They may have tumbled down our rankings this week but they stay in the top ten: particularly given how their destiny remains in their own hands for a play-off place.

9. Keighley Cougars (New entry)

What a run of form it’s been for the Cougars. They are now on the verge of the play-off places after another win at the weekend – and should Doncaster slip up in Toronto this weekend, it will be advantage Keighley to steal the final place in the play-offs.

10. Catalans Dragons (New entry)

Back-to-back wins for Steve McNamara’s side have sprung them into an ideal opportunity to pounce in the race for the final top-three spot in the Qualifiers.