TotalRL Power Rankings – w/c April 17th

With two rounds of action taking place in the top two tiers, there was plenty of opportunity for change in the Power Rankings.

Here are the winners and losers since last week.

1. Leeds Rhinos (+6)

The Rhinos are huge climbers this week as their two victories shoot them to the top of the rankings.

Brian McDermott’s side were the only club around the top of the rankings to win both of their games over Easter, which has seen them make ground on their rivals.

As a result, they are joint top of Super League, and top of the Power Rankings.

2. Castleford Tigers (0)

The Tigers remain top of the league following their victory over Wakefield on Good Friday, but they miss out on the chance to return to the top of the Power Rankings following defeat to St Helens on Monday.

A disappointing result halted their momentum somewhat after recovering well from their only previous defeat to Salford.

Then again, not many clubs win twice over Easter, and with Cas still the league’s team to beat, it isn’t a bad position to be in.

3. Salford Red Devils (-2)

The Red Devils relinquish top spot following a heavy defeat to Catalans.

Ian Watson rested some key forwards who had slight injuries, which may have contributed to the defeat, but it was still disappointing after scraping to victory over Leigh on Good Friday.

Still, they’re third and two points off top, it isn’t all bad.

4 . Wigan Warriors (New entry)

Wigan surge back into the fold after two solid victories over top four opposition.

An eighth straight Good Friday win over St Helens coupled with a hard-fought win over Wakefield see them charge into fourth in Super League and fourth in the rankings.

5. Hull KR (-2)

The unbeaten start is over.

The Robins suffered defeat to Toulouse on Monday, ending their 11-game winning streak.

Tim Sheens named a young team and it was always going to be tough. Even though they lost, they’re still comfortably top of the Championship.

6. Toronto (-1)

Toronto suffer an unfortunate drop despite hammering North Wales.

But having only played once over the Easter period, it gave other teams a chance to impress, and unfortunately for the Wolfpack, they did.

7. Toulouse (0)

Despite suffering a defeat to the out of form London Broncos, Toulouse retain seventh place after ending Hull Kingston Rovers’ unbeaten run.

Toulouse remain second in the Championship and are on track for a place in the Qualifiers.

8. Barrow (-2)

Barrow, like Toronto, slip down the rankings due to an inactive Easter Monday.

A very impressive win over Newcastle Thunder saw them keep up pace with Toronto at the top, and they look all but certain to be their biggest rivals this year.

9. Halifax (0)

Halifax retain their place in the top ten following two victories over Easter.

Victory over their local rivals Bradford on Good Friday will always go down well with their supporters, and they backed it up with a narrow win over Oldham.

That keeps them within two points of second-placed Toulouse.

10. Catalans (New entry)

Catalans return to the top ten after winning three consecutive games.

Victories over Huddersfield and Salford over the Easter weekend have moved them up to sixth and just two points off the top four.

With Tony Gigot on fire, the Dragons look set to reignite their push for honours.