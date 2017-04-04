TotalRL Power Rankings: w/c April 3rd

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Hull Kingston Rovers (+1)

Following a number of weeks in the top three, the Robins finally move to the top of the pile following a convincing win over Batley Bulldogs.

Tim Sheens’ side put the in-form Bulldogs to the sword by racking up half a century of points, and having now won nine consecutive matches, it’s only fair that they take top spot.

2. Castleford Tigers (+1)

Cas continued to show that their recent defeat to Salford was nothing more than a blip with a comfortable victory over Huddersfield.

Daryl Powell’s side remains joint-top of Super League ahead of their clash with Wigan on Thursday.

3. Salford Red Devils (+2)

It’s been a special couple of weeks for the Salford Red Devils.

The retention of their coach and several key players has coincided with some fantastic results, the latest coming against St Helens. Their latest victory moved them into the top four.

4. Hull FC (-3)

Hull suffer a drop in the rankings following an unexpected draw with Warrington Wolves.

A stalemate is by no means a disaster for Lee Radford’s side, but given the form of both teams, they will be disappointed they did not continue their winning streak.

5. Leeds Rhinos (+2)

Leeds climb the ladder again following an impressive win over Wigan Warriors.

The Rhinos have now picked up four consecutive wins and are joint top of Super League.

6. Barrow Raiders (0)

The Cumbrians retain sixth place following victory over Keighley Cougars in the League 1 Cup.

In all competitions, Barrow have now won seven games on the bounce.

7. Toulouse Olympique (+3)

It has not taken the French side long to adapt to life in the Championship.

After initial concerns regarding their ability to win away from home, they have defeated Halifax, Featherstone and, most recently, they thumped Rochdale on their travels. They move up the rankings as a result.

8. Wigan Warriors (-4)

Despite a spirited effort, the Warriors fell to their second defeat of the season against Leeds Rhinos.

Shaun Wane’s injury-hit side are three games without a win, and they subsequently plummet down the rankings.

9. Wakefield Trinity (New entry)

Wakefield return to the top ten following their victory over Catalans and back-to-back wins have pushed them into the top six.

An impressive record of four wins in five games has seen them regain a place in the top ten.

10. Toronto Wolfpack (-2)

After an inactive week on the field, Toronto suffer a small drop in the rankings.

Nevertheless, they remain unbeaten and will get a chance to regain a place higher up the rankings when they take on Doncaster this week.