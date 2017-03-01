TotalRL Power Rankings: w/c February 27th

10 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Wigan Warriors (-)

The reigning Super League and world champions remain at the top of our rankings for another week – although if this was combining activities both on and off the field they may have taken a drop!

Staring down the barrel of a first defeat of the new season, the Warriors rallied in the final quarter to win at the Select Security Stadium and make it back-to-back wins in Super League with victory against Widnes. Can Shaun Wane’s side make it three on the spin this Friday against Leigh?

2. Featherstone Rovers (+1)

They may be being kept off the Championship summit by Hull KR on points difference, but the fact Featherstone possess the meanest defence in the competition sees them rise a place on this week’s rankings.

Jon Sharp’s men made it four from four with a hard-earned victory at Swinton – a ground where several top sides could easily come unstuck this season. This weekend, they face Rochdale Hornets – a fifth win in succession would surely confirm that Fev are the real deal in 2017.

3. Castleford Tigers (New entry)

The Tigers didn’t make last week’s power rankings due to having a week off – but they certainly returned to the field in style last weekend.

For periods of their victory against Warrington on Friday they were simply untouchable – with the likes of Luke Gale and Zak Hardaker back to their very best. However, with the omission of Rangi Chase from their squad to face Leeds due to an off-field issue, the Tigers will have a challenge on to show their strength in depth against the Rhinos on Thursday night.

4. Hull Kingston Rovers (-)

The Robins continued their strong start to life under new coach Tim Sheens at the weekend with a comprehensive victory against Oldham – and they may have exorcised a few demons from last season’s Challenge Cup exit to Scott Naylor’s side in the process.

They show no signs of easing up as they continue to set the pace at the top of the Championship, with Mark Aston’s Sheffield Eagles the next team to try and end the unbeaten start to 2017 by Sheens and Hull KR. On this form, it is a daunting task.

5. Catalans Dragons (-)

The Dragons made it two from two at the start of the new Super League season with victory at Hull FC last Thursday – and it’s enough to keep them in the top five of our rankings.

Greg Bird’s performances continue to draw praise aplenty, and he was again pivotal during the win at the KCOM Stadium. Can they make it a perfect start with victory against Widnes on their own turf this Saturday? If they do, it will certainly be a marker.

6. London Broncos (+1)

Given the unbeaten starts of both Featherstone and Hull KR, London are perhaps sliding under the radar nicely at the moment. They are only two points off the Championship summit – and their sole defeat was against Hull KR. They battled hard to win at Dewsbury on Sunday, with Andrew Henderson’s side showing plenty of positive traits in the opening month which suggest they will be around to the last the piece come the Super 8s.

7. Warrington Wolves (-4)

It’s a drop down the rankings for Tony Smith’s Wolves this week who, while playing decent enough in patches against Warrington, were unable to live with the performance of Castleford Tigers last Friday night.

Suddenly, despite beating Brisbane in the World Club Series, the Wolves are at the foot of the Super League ladder. Their game at Salford on Saturday now takes on extra significance – how much of a shock would it be if the Wolves were to lose three on the spin in the league?

8. Huddersfield Giants (New entry)

Rick Stone’s Giants are one of several new entries in our power rankings this week after victory at the weekend – and suddenly, Huddersfield find themselves in the top four in the early weeks of the new Super League season.

They were behind against Wakefield on Friday night but fought back well to win – although they will be without a number of key players for Thursday’s clash against Hull, including winger Jermaine McGillvary.

9. Leeds Rhinos (New entry)

Like Huddersfield, Leeds have played a game more than most of the competition thus far – but like the Giants, they sit joint-top of Super League: although are they anywhere near their best yet?

Leeds’ games so far have all felt like real wars of attrition. They narrowly came up short against St Helens on the opening night before tight wins against both Leigh and Salford in the weeks that followed. This weekend, it’s the small matter of league leaders Castleford at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.. no pressure!

10. Bradford Bulls (New entry)

Two defeats in the opening rounds of the new Championship season had left Bradford’s task of making up the 12-point deficit imposed on them by the RFL – but what a difference a fortnight makes.

With new arrivals such as Scott Moore and Kevin Larroyer coming in and making an instant impact, the Bulls are now on -8 after victories against Swinton and, most recently, Toulouse on Sunday afternoon. The Bulls head to the capital on Sunday afternoon for a clash against London Broncos.