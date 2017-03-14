TotalRL Power Rankings: W/c March 13th

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Wigan Warriors (0)

Wigan retain top spot in the Power Rankings after yet another quality performance in victory over Warrington.

Shaun Wane’s side are joint top with Castleford and between them look by far the best teams in Super League so far. The Warriors keep top spot due to their World Club Challenge victory

2. Castleford Tigers (0)

Hot on the Warriors’ heels are Cas, who showed no signs of letting their early-season form slip as they destroyed Widnes Vikings.

Averaging almost 44 points PER GAME at the minute, the Tigers look unstoppable, can anyone halt them?

3. Hull Kingston Rovers (0)

Moving into the Championship, Hull Kingston Rovers remain in third place after another dominant display.

Anything other than victory over struggling Dewsbury was unthinkable, but they earned the two points in impressive fashion and continue to take the second-tier by storm.

4. Hull FC (+2)

The Robins’ cross-city rivals move up two places after a hard-fought victory over St Helens.

Their latest victory propelled them into third place in Super League, and their early season form suggests they have what it takes to be in and among the top teams at the end of the year.

5. Featherstone Rovers (+2)

Featherstone recovered from a blip the week before as they overcame Sheffield 47-22.

That victory helped them regain second place in the Championship, a position they have targeted all season.

6. Leigh Centurions (New entry)

Storming into the top ten is Leigh after their hammering of Huddersfield.

The Centurions have proved that they are not in Super League to make up the numbers, with their latest victory moving them into the top eight. Their efforts this week even earned them a place on League Express’ front cover!

7. Wakefield Trinity (New entry)

Another new entry this week is Wakefield, after they picked up a second consecutive win following a last-gasp victory over Salford.

Following a shaky start, Chris Chester’s team have recovered very well and are performing near the level that saw them make the top eight last year.

8. London Broncos (-4)

The Broncos are the biggest fallers this week after a surprise defeat to Halifax.

Nevertheless, Andrew Henderson’s side have still been very impressive so far this season, and they get the chance to prove it was nothing more than a blip when they face Toronto on Friday.

9. Toulouse Olympique (+1)

Creeping up the ladder is Toulouse after a narrow victory over Swinton.

The French side have adapted well to life in the Championship and currently find themselves third. Could a Qualifiers berth be around the corner?

10. Toronto Wolfpack (New entry)

Our final new entry is Toronto after quickly asserting their dominance at the top of League 1.

A hard-fought victory at Whitehaven saw them overcome a potentially difficult contest, but even in difficult conditions, they showed their class.