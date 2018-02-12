TotalRL secures sponsorship of BackChat

Totalrl.com is delighted to confirm it will sponsor popular Rugby League talk show BackChat this season.

The programme will feature on the Freesports non-subscription channel, and will run for 30 weeks from its initial programme on 1st March, when it will be broadcast at 6.00pm, with repeats at 11.00am and 3.30pm the following day.

The programme will again feature presenters Dave Woods, Rod Studd, Richard Stead and three invited guests to talk about current Rugby League issues.

There had been some doubt about whether the programme would continue this year until League Publications Limited (LPL), the parent company of Totalrl.com, stepped in to offer its sponsorship of the broadcast.

“I was delighted to help the show get back on the road,” said LPL Chairman Martyn Sadler.

“I think it’s very important for Rugby League to have a serious discussion programme that looks at all the issues affecting the game both on and off the field.

“I have often appeared on the programme myself, and would hope to do so again. The programme had built up a great following, initially on Sky Sports and later on Premier Sports, but the great thing about the programme this year is that it will not be on a subscription channel. Anyone can tune in to Freesports without paying a fee if they have the Sky platform and they want to see some passionate discussion about this great sport.”

BackChat Producer Paul Davies, from the show’s makers PHA Broadcast, said, “We are delighted that TotalRL.com have become the sponsors and have enabled us to make a weekly version of the show,” he said.

“I’m sure that it will be welcomed by Rugby League supporters throughout the country.”

The programme will also be repeated with a delay every week on the Totalrl.com website.