TotalRL’s Stats Bulletin is back for Week 22 of the Super League season which kicks off in the East with the Hull derby on Thursday night and finishes in West Yorkshire on Sunday with both Leeds and Castleford hosting matches against Catalans and London respectively.

Click the link for all your facts and figures on this week’s Super League fixtures or download it using the download button.

Keep your eye out on Friday for the Championship and League 1 facts and figures!