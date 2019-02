In this week’s stats bulletin, the World Club Challenge takes centre stage.

All the facts and figures you need to know about Sunday’s game between the Champions of Super League and the NRL you can find below.

As well as the WCC, we have your usual stats round-up of all Super League, Championship, and this week, the start of the League 1 season.

Download the PDFs below

World Club Challenge & Super League Match Stats

Super League & Championship Milestones

Championship & League 1 Match Stats