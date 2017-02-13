TotalRL Super League Team of the Week: Round 1

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Betfred Super League season is back, and with it, we started to get answers to some of our questions.

Castleford set the competition alight with a dazzling display against newly-promoted Leigh, St Helens edged past Leeds and Wigan began their defence of the competition with victory over Salford.

Elsewhere, Catalans shocked a weakened Warrington, Huddersfield picked up an impressive win over Widnes and Hull battled to victory over Wakefield.

But who impressed individually? We’ve picked out our team of the week, do you agree?

Fullback: Ashton Golding (Leeds Rhinos)

Having the number 1 jersey on his back had no negative influence on Golding, in fact, it made him perform extremely well.

He was completely reliable throughout Leeds’ defeat to St Helens and came up with three crucial defensive interventions to deny the Saints when they looked more likely to score.

Golding is so talented but has so much time on his side. He’s an outstanding talent who will only get better.

Wing: Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

He hadn’t played for 11 months, but the Saints winger showed no signs of nerves or rust as he put in a great performance agains Leeds.

His miraculous cover tackle to prevent Liam Sutcliffe scoring was an individual play that ultimately earned Saints victory, as was mentioned by his coach Keiron Cunningham.

It was never going to be a night for wingers in boggy conditions, but Makinson did everything he could to make an impact.

Centre: Joel Moon (Leeds Rhinos)

Moon was on the losing side, but he was one of Leeds’ biggest threats in their defeat to Saints.

He showed great strength to score the Rhinos’ only try of the evening and looked like Leeds’ biggest threat for the majority of the evening.

Definitely one of the competition’s underrated performers.

Centre: Oliver Gildart (Wigan Warriors)

In a star-studded lineup, Gildart often goes unnoticed.

That wasn’t the case at the weekend though, as he put in a very good performance against Salford Red Devils.

Not only did he score twice, both of which were well taken, but he looked classy all afternoon. A good start to the season for him.

Wing: Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants)

It’s hard to think of a time when McGillvary hasn’t played well for Huddersfield in recent years.

He was at his best against Widnes though, scoring two very well taken tries in the first-half to put the Giants in control.

With McGillvary on the wing, Huddersfield always pose a threat to any opponents.

Stand-off: Theo Fages (St Helens)

Leeds decided to target Fages defensively on Thursday, but following this display, they’ll probably be the last.

Fages made over 40 tackles in the match, an astonishing tally for a halfback, and scored the winning try.

Keiron Cunningham has said previously that Fages could become a Saints great, on this evidence, he could be right.

Scrum-half: Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers)

The reigning Albert Goldthorpe Medal winner was at his scintillating best once again as the Tigers destroyed Leigh.

He scored two tries, kicked eight goals and was a constant threat Leigh didn’t have an answer to.

Castleford’s plays give him the chance to showcase his talents, but the manner in which he does it is always impressive.

Prop – David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity)

He had a weekend to forget with Dewsbury last week, but Fifita made amends with a great display against Hull FC.

Fifita has missed a big chunk of the off-season, but you wouldn’t have known as he made a huge impact from the bench to almost give Wakefield victory.

Retaining his services in the off-season was massive for Trinity, and this performance proved why.

Hooker: Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

Paul McShane said in the off-season he would by aiming to play his way into England contention this season.

On this evidence, he has a chance. McShane was outstanding for Cas as he controlled the tempo around the ruck and put Leigh on the back foot.

The hooker is proving to be one of Daryl Powell’s best acquisitions.

Prop: Sebastine Ikahihifo (Huddersfield Giants)

The Giants forward had a pretty forgettable start to his Huddersfield career after signing midway through 2016.

But, after great performances in pre-season, he showcased just why the Giants signed him once again with a fantastic outing against Widnes.

Ikahihifo played a huge contribution and could prove to be like another new signing for the Giants this year.

Second-row – Dale Ferguson (Huddersfield Giants)

What a way to welcome yourself back to Super League.

Ferguson was Huddersfield’s star performer against Widnes on his second debut for the club, causing issues for the Vikings all evening.

He proved he was still capable of playing at this level whilst on Scotland duty in the Four Nations, and this was just another indicator.

Second-row – Gareth Ellis (Hull FC)

In terrible conditions, Hull needed their players to stand up and be counted.

Inevitably, Ellis came to the fore with a typically gutsy, pugnacious performance.

Even in his advancing years, he is still a class act.

Loose-forward – Greg Bird (Catalans Dragons)

The Dragons’ signing of Bird raised eyebrows in the off-season, given his age.

However, at the age of 33 Bird was the difference between Catalans and Warrington as he put in a superb performance against last year’s Grand Finalist.

He could prove to be one of the signings of the year.