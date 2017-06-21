TotalRL Team of the Week: Challenge Cup quarter-finals

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Full-back: Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds)

Sutcliffe continues to impress at full-back for Leeds in the absence of regular first-choice Ashton Golding, and he was great in both open play and from the kicking tee in Leeds’ convincing victory over Featherstone on Friday night.

Wing: Joe Burgess (Wigan)

Burgess is starting to look like he is back to his very best in a Wigan shirt; and he was a menacing influence throughout during Saturday’s cup victory against Warrington on Saturday afternoon.

Centre: Oliver Gildart (Wigan)

Gildart plays on the same edge as Burgess and they were both in impressive form in both attack and defence on Saturday afternoon. The centre’s return has provided a huge boost for Wigan in recent weeks.

Centre: Ryan Hall (Leeds)

Ryan Hall at centre? It seems unthinkable but that’s where the powerhouse England international played on Friday night – and to great effect, setting up some superb Leeds tries with a couple of great assists as the Rhinos moved into the last four.

Wing: Fetuli Talanoa (Hull FC)

Both Fetuli Talanoa and Mahe Fonua were in great form for Hull on Sunday – but Talanoa in particular was great in helping take the pressure off the forwards and laying a great platform for FC to build from.

Stand-off: Robert Lui (Salford)

If Salford can convince maverick half-back Robert Lui to extend his stay with the club it will be an incredible boost – especially given the way he played during last week’s Challenge Cup win against Wakefield.

Scrum-half: Albert Kelly (Hull FC)

Both Albert Kelly and Jake Connor were in contention to get the nod here but Kelly, with his game-breaking plays and his unpredictable attacking prowess, just gets the nod after another superb display last weekend for the Black and Whites.

Prop: Grant Millington (Castleford)

Castleford may have seen their Challenge Cup quest come to an end but the form of prop Grant Millington will be vital in ensuring they don’t miss key forward Junior Moors too much. Millington was Castleford’s standout player at the weekend.

Hooker: Danny Houghton (Hull FC)

It wouldn’t be a Challenge Cup team without Danny Houghton in it. He was incredible for Hull again at the weekend.

Prop: Sebastine Ikahihifo (Huddersfield)

There was one Super League game over the weekend, of course, and Huddersfield prop Sebastine Ikahihifo makes our team after a dominant display during the victory against St Helens. He is undoubtedly one of their real key men.

Second row: John Bateman (Wigan)

All the headlines were about Sam Tomkins at the weekend – but fellow injury returnee John Bateman was impressive for the Warriors during the win against Warrington with a typically all-action display.

Second row: Ben Murdoch-Masila (Salford)

Salford forward Ben Murdoch-Masila is included after another rampaging display – the kind of which has seen some suggest he could even be an outside bet for Man of Steel this year.

Loose-forward: Stevie Ward (Leeds)

Ward ran hard, tackled hard and was an all-round positive influence for Leeds as they comfortably moved into the last four of the Challenge Cup.