TotalRL Team of the Week – Round Seven

Fullback – Scott Grix (Wakefield Trinity)

For a second week running, the veteran fullback is included in this team following an impressive display in Wakefield’s victory over Catalans.

Some questioned Trinity’s decision to sign the fullback, but he has been terrific since his move to the club.

Wing – Ben Jones-Bishop (Wakefield Trinity)

Jones-Bishop joins his Wakefield teammate following a superb hat-trick of tries.

The former Leeds and Salford man has had an impressive season so far.

Centre – Jake Webster (Castleford Tigers)

Webster isn’t the first player that comes to mind when you go through Castleford’s stars.

However, he showed his undoubted value to the Tigers in their victory over Huddersfield.

Centre – Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

Watkins was at his best in Leeds’ victory over Wigan Warriors.

Someone send the tape to Wayne Bennett, and it’s safe to say he’ll be on the flight to Australia.

Wing – Matty Russell (Warrington Wolves)

Russell is the second of three players in this team who scored a hat-trick this week.

The Warrington flier was in superb form as he helped the Wolves get up and running with a draw against Hull.

Stand-off – Danny Craven (Widnes Vikings)

Craven was on the verge of leaving Widnes for the Championship before the season started.

However, he has fought for his place and has been rewarded for his perseverance. His hat-trick was pivotal in Widnes’ first victory of the season over Leigh.

Scrum-half – Michael Dobson (Salford Red Devils)

Dobson has been outstanding for Salford so far this season.

His form rolled into their victory over St Helens, and he rightfully earns a place in this team.

Prop – Craig Huby (Wakefield Trinity)

Huby earned strong reviews in their victory over Leigh a few weeks ago, and he once again earned praise for his performance against Catalans

Another great signing by Chris Chester.

Hooker – Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves)

Clark has gradually improved over recent weeks.

That culminated with an exceptional performance against Hull that was pivotal to Warrington’s first point of the year.

Prop – Craig Kopczak (Salford Red Devils)

Kopczak celebrated his new contract with the Red Devils with a try, an assist, and a victory.

He was superb for the Red Devils and deserves a place in this team.

Second-row – Carl Ablett (Leeds Rhinos)

Ablett rolled back the years with an outstanding performance in Leeds’ win over Wigan.

The back-row fronted up to the Warriors’ pack and was a driving force behind Leeds’ success.

Second-row – Ben Westwood (Warrington Wolves)

Another veteran back-row is included in this team.

Westwood’s experience and determination was just what Warrington needed.

Loose-forward – Harrison Hansen (Leigh Centurions)

Hansen was on the losing side, nevertheless, he was exceptional for Leigh in their defeat to Widnes.