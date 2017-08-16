TotalRL Team of the Week: Super League Super 8s Round Two

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Fullback: Zak Hardaker (Castleford)

Hardaker continues to set the benchmark as the competition’s best fullback in both attack and defence: and he was outstanding last Friday as Castleford beat Salford to move in on the League Leaders’ Shield.

Wing: Tom Davies (Wigan)

The young Wigan winger scored a remarkable try during the Warriors’ win against Huddersfield: he now appears in pole position in the race to play for the club at Wembley next weekend over Liam Marshall.

Centre: Greg Minikin (Castleford)

Minikin has made headlines as a winger this year but he attracted the praise of his coach for his centre play during last weekend’s win against Salford Red Devils.

Centre: Bill Tupou (Wakefield)

Tupou has been immense – one of Wakefield’s unsung heroes, in truth – this year. He continued that form on Thursday night with a strong, strong display as Trinity hammered local rivals Leeds.

Wing: Jy Hitchcox (Castleford)

The loss of Greg Eden was a big one for Castleford – but winger Jy Hitchcox has certainly stepped up in his absence. The Australian was in great form again last weekend: on this form, it would be tough to leave him out.

Stand-off: Jacob Miller (Wakefield)

Miller’s return to the Wakefield side made an instant impact. The Trinity half-back was in dazzling form as Chris Chester’s side disposed of Leeds – with the Aussie in top form, are Wakefield genuine title contenders?

Scrum-half: Marc Sneyd (Hull FC)

Sneyd had his kicking boots on last weekend as he helped Hull to victory at St Helens – but his all-round play was a calming influence for Lee Radford’s team in an admittedly forgettable contest.

Prop: Anthony England (Wakefield)

Without Craig Huby and Adam Walker, Wakefield needed a forward to step up. Anthony England did. His first stint was in excess of over half an hour and he returned later with a barnstorming performance up front.

Hooker: Kyle Wood (Wakefield)

It was tough to leave Paul McShane out, but Kyle Wood’s scintillating display against local rivals Castleford earns him the nod in this week’s team.

Prop: Sebastine Ikahihifo (Huddersfield)

Ikahihifo has been one of Huddersfield’s standout players this season and, despite defeat to Wigan last Friday, the big prop impressed once again as the Giants narrowly went down at the reigning champions.

Second row: Liam Farrell (Wigan)

‘The Ginger Pearl’ was in impressive form as Wigan kept their top-four hopes alive with victory against Huddersfield.

Second row: Matty Ashurst (Wakefield)

Ashurst, like Bill Tupou, has been an unsung hero for Wakefield all season long – and he produced big minutes and big numbers once again on the weekend as Trinity coasted past Leeds.

Loose-forward: Gareth Ellis (Hull FC)

Who would rule Hull out of anything if Gareth Ellis is back in the team and firing? He was hugely influential as FC beat St Helens last Friday.