TotalRL’s Betfred Super League Team of the Week – Round 4

Fullback – Morgan Escare (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan’s newest signing put in another impressive display in the club’s victory over Leigh.

Quickly becoming a fantastic addition to the Warriors squad.

Wing – Mason Caton-Brown (Wakefield Trinity)

Have you seen THAT try?

A spectacular finish in Wakefield colours helped earn Trinity their first win of the season, and himself a place in this team.

Centre – Junior Sa’u (Salford Red Devils)

Sa’u is consistently one of Salford’s best players, that was no different in their win over Warrington.

Talk of his future in League Express has raised a pressing matter for the club to attend to.

Centre – Josh Griffin (Hull FC)

Griffin got his first try in Hull colours and put in his best performance yet too.

The big centre was an unstoppable force on their left edge in victory over Huddersfield.

Wing – Greg Minikin (Castleford Tigers)

He arrived at Castleford as an unknown quantity. Now, he’s one of Super League’s most lethal try-scorers.

A hat-trick this week, and with it, he went joint top of the try-scoring charts with teammate Greg Eden.

Stand-off – Marc Sneyd (Hull FC)

What difference a week makes!

He was scolded by Garry Schofield on Tuesday, on Friday he scored a hat-trick and silenced Schoey… until his column in Monday’s League Express.

Scrum-half – Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers)

It’s official. He’s unstoppable.

Gale was mesmeric again. Definitely one of the game’s in-form players right now

Prop – Remi Casty (Catalans Dragons)

The Dragons forward has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, backing up last week’s performance against Hull with a sound showing against Widnes.

One of the competition’s most under-rated forwards.

Hooker – Aaron Heremaia (Widnes Vikings)

The hooker made a big impact for the Vikings and helped them earn a vital point.

His experience and creativity will be crucial this season.

Prop – Lee Mossop (Salford Red Devils)

The former Wigan forward was a lynchpin for Salford in their brilliant victory over Warrington.

As it stands, he is one of the signings of the season.

Second-row – Matty Ashurst (Wakefield Trinity)

The Wakefield forward played a big role in their victory over St Helens, working incredibly hard in defence and taking them up the field too.

Second-row – Junior Moors (Castleford Tigers)

Leeds couldn’t put him down!

At his best, Moors is one of the most dangerous forwards in Super League.

Loose-forward – Joe Westerman (Warrington Wolves)

Despite being on the losing team, Westerman was nothing short of superb in their defeat to Salford.

He’s been very good so far this year, and Warrington need more to follow his lead.