TotalRL’s Kingstone Press Championship Team of the Month

Fullback – Dane Chisholm (Sheffield Eagles)

Sheffield have not had the best of starts to the season, but one of their new signings has been a shining light in a topsy-turvy opening month.

The former Bradford man has been playing at fullback, and he has been exceptional for the Eagles in his early outings for the club.

Wing – Kuni Minga (Toulouse Olympique)

Minga has spent little time adapting to life in the second-tier.

The Toulouse flier has already scored TWO hat-tricks this season, which has resulted in him going to the top of the Championship’s try-scoring charts.

He was League 1’s top scorer last year, and it looks like he could do the same this season.

Centre – Thomas Minns (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The young centre has been nothing short of sensational for Rovers so far this year.

Minns has been on top of his game and become one of the most feared strike backs in the competition already.

Centre – Andrew Heffernan (Hull Kingston Rovers)

He came as an unknown quantity, but the Australian has quickly shown Robins fans what they can expect with a number of eye-catching performances.

Big, strong and skillful, Heffernan looks set to be devastatingly good for Tim Sheens’ side this year.

Wing – Ethan Ryan (Bradford Bulls)

It appears that nobody can stop this young man.

The winger’s professional career started last year. Since then, he has scored 21 tries in 18 appearances, a phenomenal record.

February saw him score five tries in four outings, and at the age of 20, he is fast becoming one of the most exciting talents in British Rugby League.

Stand-off – Jarrod Sammut (London Broncos)

Any question marks hanging over Sammut’s head have quickly disappeared after a stunning start to life at London.

The halfback suffered relegation with Workington last year, but he has vindicated Andrew Henderson’s decision to sign him after a number of dazzling displays.

Scrum-half – Jordan Lilley (Bradford Bulls)

The fact that Lilley is playing in the Championship has shocked some, and it has to be said that he does at times look far too good to play at this level.

Leeds loaned him to the Bulls, and since then he has been nothing short of superb in Bradford colours. With him in the team, Bradford can stay up.

Prop – Mitch Clark (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Speaking of Bradford, Hull Kingston Rovers’ acquisition of the former Bulls prop has been an inspired one so far.

It’s no surprise to see Clark doing well. After all, he was a standout for Bradford last year before injuries disrupted his campaign.

Hooker – Keal Carlile (Featherstone Rovers)

Featherstone fans started the year worrying how they would replace Andy Ellis.

In four matches, Carlile has proved himself to be the answer with his pace around the ruck giving Jon Sharp’s side a completely new dimension in attack.

Sharp expressed his desire to add more weapons to his side’s arsenal this year. Carlile has certainly fit the bill so far.

Prop – Jordan Baldwinson (Featherstone Rovers)

Leeds’ young forward has been superb for Fev so far, eating up metres and putting Featherstone on the front foot.

If his form continues in this manner, a call-up to Leeds’ first-team squad must surely be on the horizon.

Second-row – John Davies (Featherstone Rovers)

The third Featherstone player in this team is John Davies.

He so often goes unnoticed, but the back-row has started the season in the form that has seen him become one of the most respected forwards in the Championship.

Second-row – Rhys Curran (Toulouse Olympique)

Curran might not be a well-known name over here, but he is making quite the impression in France.

After a superb campaign in 2016, the Toulouse man has played exceptionally well so far this season and earned a spot on this team.

Loose-forward – Gary Middlehurst (Rochdale Hornets)

Regular viewers of Rugby League below Super League will know how valuable Middlehurst is.

One of the most hard-working forwards in the Championship earns a place in the team after playing a pivotal role in Rochdale’s early-season success.