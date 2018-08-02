TotalRL’s Mid-Season Awards: Coach of the Year

The regular part season is over and for everyone but the four clubs taking part in the Challenge Cup semi-final, they are having a well-earned break.

But beyond that, we reckon there’ll be a fair few players (and maybe even coaches too), who’ll have had some parties over the weekend celebrating their achievements so far.

So, we feel it’s only right that we get involved too with the celebrations, and although it won’t involve us hitting the tiles in your local nightclub, we’re going to profile the big achievers of this year so far, starting with the top ten coaches of the year.

A five-person panel individually put together their nominations, with all the votes being combined for the final list put together. The people on the panel were:

Matthew Shaw (TotalRL & Rugby League World editor)

Aaron Bower (League Express senior news reporter & Guardian correspondent)

Gareth Walker (League Express’ Championship reporter & Daily Mirror correspondent)

Lorraine Marsden (League Express assistant editor & League 1 reporter)

Alex Davis (Rugby League World features editor)

To kickstart our countdown, we’re heading abroad…

10 – Sylvain Houles

Sylvain Houles has brought Toulouse on quite the journey since taking charge in his early thirties back in 2012.

Back-to-back league titles were the sign of things to come while the club was still in the French league system, but since returning to the English structure, they’ve gone from strength to strength.

They agonisingly missed out on the top four last season, which was their maiden campaign in the Championship following promotion the year before. But they licked their wounds, reinforced their squad, and secured a fantastic top-four finish ahead of established clubs in Leigh and Featherstone.

Houles has done a fantastic job in not only building an effective team around the likes of Mark Kheirallah and Johnathon Ford, but also making Olympique a viable threat in the Qualifiers.

Super League ready? Time will tell, but it’s been an impressive campaign so far.

9 – Daryl Powell

Well first off, Daryl has created history this year. He’s become the first coach in the Super 8s era to not only guide his team to the League Leaders’ Shield, but back it up by avoiding the bottom four! Brian McDermott and Tony Smith suffered that before him.

But far more impressively, of course, has been Castleford’s season overall. Has it been as flashy as last year? Not by a long shot, but given the circumstances, the Tigers should be more than pleased with a third-place finish.

Without Zak Hardaker and last year’s Man of Steel Luke Gale for the majority of the year, Powell has been tasked with evolving his side.

He’s done so impressively. Any coach who can lose two players of such quality and still provide results is doing a pretty good job.

We’ll have to wait until October to see if Powell has learned from last year’s heartbreak, but things are looking promising at the moment.

8 – Shaun Wane

The talk at the start of the year focused largely around Wigan and Shaun Wane’s commitment to change.

After an underwhelming season they were accused of being bland, stale and boring.

Wane promised to change that, and how the Warriors have done. Their form at the start of the season was excellent and the brand of rugby even better.

It might have tailed off somewhat in the past month or so, but Wigan are still showing how clinical they can be.

If they get it right at the end of the year, they could achieve anything.